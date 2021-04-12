Social media post alleging sexual assaults at four schools ‘completely false,’ MCPS says

A post that circulated on social media on Sunday night alleging sexual assaults at four Montgomery County Public Schools was “completely false,” district officials said Monday morning.

The fake post was made on several social media platforms. It was written as if it was sent by the school district to inform families of ongoing investigations into sexual assault allegations at Sherwood Elementary, Galway Elementary, Greenway Elementary and William Farquhar Middle School.

The post said all activities at the schools would be canceled while the alleged investigations continued.

In an interview Monday morning, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said, “To the best of our knowledge, there is no information indicating any bit of truth.”

“It’s just completely false,” she said, adding that in-person activities at the schools had not be canceled for any reason.

The post was not sent by MCPS, she said, but it was not clear Monday who had sent it.

A community message refuting the social media post was linked on the home page of the district’s website on Monday. Onijala said the post had been shared widely among schools that weren’t named, so MCPS wanted to make sure its response was “accessible to everyone.”

MCPS’ message asked anyone with any information to contact the Department of Systemwide Safety and Emergency Management at 240-740-3066.

“We understand how troubling it is to see such allegations posted about our school communities,” the message said. “Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com