Smondrowski files for re-election to Montgomery County school board
Gaithersburg resident was first elected in 2012
District 2 school board member Rebecca Smondrowski filed for re-election on Wednesday.
File photo
Montgomery County Board of Education member Rebecca Smondrowski on Wednesday filed for another four-year term, the first candidate to officially file for this year’s election.
Smondrowski, a Gaithersburg resident, was first elected in 2012. She is chair of the board’s Special Populations Committee and a member of the Policy Management Committee. She is also a member of the Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Committee.
Prior to joining the board, Smondrowski served as the legislative aide for then-state Sen. Roger Manno and was an active member of local and county parent-teacher associations.
In a recent interview, Smondrowski highlighted improvements in available data about student achievement as a key factor in her decision to pursue another term. The new data will allow the board and MCPS staff to take a more targeted approach to address a nagging “achievement gap” between low-income students and their peers, she said.
The primary election is April 28 and the general election is Nov. 3.
District 4 member and current board President Shebra Evans has said she plans to run again in the school board race, but as of Wednesday afternoon, Smondrowski was the only filed candidate.
At-large board member Jeannette Dixon, whose seat also is up for election this year, said she is not running again.
The seven adult members of the board all run countywide on a nonpartisan basis, although those representing a particular district must be a resident of that district. Each receives a $25,000 annual salary, aside from the board president, who receives $29,000.
There is also a student member elected annually by middle school and high school students.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com