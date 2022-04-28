Sherwood High choral teacher named MCPS Teacher of the Year

Sherwood High School teacher Johnathan Dunn, center, was named MCPS' Teacher of the Year on Thursday. via MCPS

Sherwood High School choral teacher Johnathan Dunn was named Montgomery County Public Schools’ 2022-23 Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Dunn, who’s worked at the Sandy Spring school for nine years, will now be considered for selection as the Maryland Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in the fall by The Maryland State Board of Education.

In a press release, MCPS praised Dunn for “making sure that all students have an opportunity to express themselves and experience the joy of music, regardless of their background, physical capabilities, learning differences, mental health challenges or musical proficiency.”

Dunn teaches chorus, piano and music perspectives. He also leads the school’s annual Rock ’n’ Roll Revival event, which brings together more than 300 students who put on a three-hour show, according to the press release. He also helps with an annual jazz event and musical productions and with organizing educational trips to places like New York City.

Dunn is a restorative justice coach at Sherwood High. He has worked for MCPS for 19 years, previously working at James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, Cabin John Middle School and Francis Scott Key Middle School in Silver Spring.

Dunn is in his final semester of classes to obtain a master’s degree in educational leadership from Hood College in Frederick, according to MCPS.

He will receive $1,000 and a one-year lease for a vehicle from Fitzgerald Auto Malls.

Dunn was one of three finalists for the Teacher of the Year award. The other finalists were Irma Najarro, a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Washington Grove Elementary School in Gaithersburg, and Michael Edwards, a sixth-grade world studies and global humanities teacher at Julius West Middle School in Rockville.

