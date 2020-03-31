 School Notes: Student group organizes college alumni matching program
School Notes: Student group organizes college alumni matching program

Plus: LGBTQ forum canceled

Student group organizes college alumni matching program

Student activist group Montgomery County Students for Change is organizing a mentorship program for high school seniors to match with former MCPS students now in college.

The program is in response to sweeping cancellations to college fairs and visits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Students and alumni can connect via text, email or a Google Hangouts call so students can ask questions, allowing the seniors to “gain a more accurate perspective … of the schools they are considering from someone of a similar high school background,” according to a news release from the group.

Organizers said there were more than 150 MCPS alumni from 80 colleges who had volunteered to participate.

Alumni interested in participating can fill out an online form. High school seniors can sign up via a different online form.

LGBTQ forum canceled

The second annual MCPS forum about LGBTQ issues has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sponsored by the school district, in partnership with the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations, the forum was scheduled for April 25 at Walter Johnson High School.

Last year’s event drew hundreds of people to Thomas S. Wootton High School.

Activists have said it was a significant milestone in school district history, and signaled a shift to embracing the LGBTQ community.

