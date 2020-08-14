School Notes: State awards $1.1 million to Montgomery County for internet access for education
Plus: Youth anti-vaping PSA contest winners announced; Winners of Maryland 6th district art contest announced
State awards $1.1 million to Montgomery County for internet access for education
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced a $1.1 million grant awarded to Montgomery County to “support expanded broadband access for education.”
Montgomery County will use the funds to help students obtain internet services from existing providers. School buildings in Montgomery County will remain closed through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year, meaning the 166,000 local students will learn from home, mostly online. MCPS spent the spring providing Chromebook laptops and mobile internet hotspots to students without access.
The grant funding will be provided by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Youth anti-vaping PSA contest winners announced
The Montgomery County health department this week announced the winners of the first anti-vaping public service announcement youth contest, held earlier this year.
The contest tasked students with creating a video on the dangers of vaping.
There were 92 submissions by 263 students. The winners were:
• First place went to students at Damascus High School.
• Students from Rochambeau The French International School and Northwood High School tied for second place.
• Third place went to students at Silver Creek Middle School.
Winning entries can be viewed online.
Judges included representatives from the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services, MCPS’ Health Education Curriculum and Advisory Committee, the Commission on Health, Holy Cross Health and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.
Winners of Maryland 6th district art contest announced
Congressman David Trone on Wednesday announced the winners of the annual Maryland 6th District Congressional Art Competition.
The contest recognizes “talented high school artists who live or attend school in each Congressional district,” according to a news release from Trone’s office.
Montgomery County winners were:
• William Ahn, Winston Churchill High School
• Tarina Amaralikit, Winston Churchill High School
• Marwaha Rohi, Northwest High School
• Katherine Tomline, Northwest High School
• Micah Ehart, homeschooled