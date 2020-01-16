School Notes: Sixth community meeting about boundary analysis scheduled for Thursday in Bethesda
The sixth and final community meeting of the first phase of the countywide school boundaries review is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda.
Montgomery County Public Schools officials said they are prepared to accommodate more than 500 people at the meeting, which was postponed earlier this month due to snow.
The meeting will feature a presentation from consultants, small group discussions, and a question-and-answer session at the end.
The school board approved the countywide analysis in January 2019. It tasks consultants with reviewing school usage, demographics and socioeconomic trends.
The consultants, working on a $475,000 contract, will provide data and resources to the school board in May, but will not recommend any specific boundary changes. The school board will then use the information “as it is relevant” to help shape future boundary decisions, according to MCPS staff members.
Science Night scheduled for Tuesday
MCPS, in partnership with the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (MCCPTA), is hosting Science Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be at Gaithersburg High School.
Attendees will hear presentations from MCPS teachers about what students should expect to learn in elementary and middle school science classes.
Child care and language interpretation services will be available.
School board recognizes African American History Month
The Montgomery County Board of Education recently passed a resolution recognizing February as African American History Month.
The resolution says “African Americans comprise a community of people who … have made significant contributions through all walks of life” and emphasizes the importance of remembering that the community has suffered enslavement and the denial of civil rights.
“We are committed not only to remember our history, but to continue to establish welcoming and inclusive environments for all students and adults,” the resolution, passed in a unanimous vote, says.