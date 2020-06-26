School Notes: School board to meet Monday
Plus: Central office restructuring to take effect July 1
When the Montgomery County Board of Education meets on Monday at 3:30 p.m., it will approve appointments to administrative positions.
It also will discuss its “recovery of education” plan, which will set the framework for what school will look like in the fall. The full plan is expected to be released in mid-July.
Monday’s meeting will be the last for student board member Nate Tinbite, whose one-year term expires at the end of June.
His replacement, Richard Montgomery High School student Nick Asante, will be sworn in on July 2.
MCPS central office restructuring goes into effect July 1
On July 1, previously announced changes to the structuring of MCPS’ central office departments will take effect.
In February, Superintendent Jack Smith announced several changes to MCPS departments. Since, MCPS officials have identified additional changes that will be made.
The changes are:
- The school district will consolidate three offices — School Support and Improvement; the Chief Academic Officer; and Shared Accountability — into a new Office of Teaching, Learning and Schools. Janet Wilson, currently associate superintendent of shared accountability, was appointed to oversee the department.
- The school district’s Office of Communications, Office of Employee Engagement and Labor Relations, Office of the Chief Technology Officer and the Partnerships Unit will merge into a new department: the Office of Technology, Communications, Engagement and Innovation. Derek Turner, now the MCPS chief communications officer, will head the department.
- Essie McGuire, who is now the executive director of the Office of the Chief Operating Officer, was appointed as the school district’s associate superintendent of operations and will oversee “core operational functions of the system.”
- The MCPS Equity Initiatives Unit and Office of Human Resources will now report directly to Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight.
- The Office of Human Resources and Development and the Office of Employee Engagement and Labor Relations will be supervised by McKnight’s office.
- The Athletics Unit, Student Leadership and Extracurricular Activities, and the Division of Title I and Early Childhood Programs and Services will be supervised by the area associate superintendents for school support and improvement
- Departments in the Office of Curriculum and Instructional Programs will be restructured to create two new departments: the Department of Prekindergarten-12 Curriculum and the Department of College and Career Readiness and Districtwide Programs
- Adding supervision of the new federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding and programming to the responsibilities of the Division of Title I and Early Childhood Programs and Services.
“I believe these additional refinements to our central office structure will ensure that we are even more effective in our work,” McKnight wrote in a memo to staff members this month.