School Notes: School board to meet Monday

Plus: Central office restructuring to take effect July 1

School board to meet Monday

When the Montgomery County Board of Education meets on Monday at 3:30 p.m., it will approve appointments to administrative positions.

It also will discuss its “recovery of education” plan, which will set the framework for what school will look like in the fall. The full plan is expected to be released in mid-July.

Monday’s meeting will be the last for student board member Nate Tinbite, whose one-year term expires at the end of June.

His replacement, Richard Montgomery High School student Nick Asante, will be sworn in on July 2.

MCPS central office restructuring goes into effect July 1

On July 1, previously announced changes to the structuring of MCPS’ central office departments will take effect.

In February, Superintendent Jack Smith announced several changes to MCPS departments. Since, MCPS officials have identified additional changes that will be made.

The changes are: