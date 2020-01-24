School Notes: School board to continue work on proposed operating budget
Plus: ‘State of Education’ meeting on Tuesday; New early childhood school opening in Bethesda
School board to continue work on proposed operating budget
The Montgomery County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday for its second work session about the proposed $2.8 billion school district operating budget.
The budget, proposed by MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith, is a $121 million increase over the current budget.
The school board has held several public hearings to receive feedback about the budget. Community members and students said they want to see investment in initiatives to increase the number of school counselors, reduce class sizes and improve the quality of toilet paper in school facilities.
The school board’s work session on Tuesday will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Rockville.
A final vote to send the budget to the county government for consideration is scheduled for February.
‘State of Education’ meeting on Tuesday
A community meeting about the “state of education in Montgomery County” is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
There will be presentations by County Council Member Craig Rice, MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith, Montgomery College President DeRionne Pollard and The Universities at Shady Grove Executive Director Stewart Edelstein.
The meeting will touch on “academic readiness, career pathways and work-based learning opportunities” in prekindergarten through college, according to advertising materials for the meeting.
A second meeting with the same speakers and topics is scheduled for March 4 at Northwood High School.
New early childhood school opening in Bethesda
Primrose Schools, an early education system with more than 400 locations in 29 states, is opening a new school in Bethesda.
The school will serve approximately 185 students between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. It is expected to open early this year, according to a news release from Primrose. It does not divulge the exact location.
The new center is part of a “vigorous expansion” for Primrose.
Primrose started 2019 with more than 160 new schools in the “development pipeline” across the country and opened 31 by the end of the year, the news release says. There are more than 400 locations nationwide.Primrose Schools launched in 1982, according to its website. Its model includes “purposeful play and nurturing guidance from teachers,” the website says.
Components of science and engineering, language, creative arts, social studies, math, physical development, and social and emotional well being are all taught at Primrose Schools, according to the website.