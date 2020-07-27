School Notes: School board extends public comment period for student transfer policy
Plus: New head of schools begins position at Green Acres School
The Montgomery County Board of Education has extended the public feedback window for proposed changes to the school district policy about student transfers.
The policy was released for feedback in February, after lengthy, often tense debates among school board members about possible changes. It will remain available for public feedback through Sept. 1.
“While the Board’s current focus is primarily on the challenge of re-opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Board knows that re-opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year is also among the highest level of concern for students and parents, it is important that work that impacts future school years continue to move forward as well,” a notice posted on the MCPS website said.
In June 2018, the school board began work to potentially overhaul the policy, which determines the circumstances when MCPS students can attend schools outside their assigned boundaries.
Proposed changes — including making it easier for students with mental health problems and staff members’ students to transfer schools — were released for public feedback in November 2019 after multiple lengthy school board debates.
The school board received more than 500 comments from community members and continued to refine proposed changes.
The updated policy would let the district grant transfer requests for MCPS staff members who want their children to attend schools where they work. It only would apply to high-poverty schools or schools with extended academic years.
The proposed new version says students’ mental, physical and emotional health could be considered for transfers. The school district would require documentation from a physician or counselor.
Public comments can be submitted on the MCPS website.
New head of schools begins position at Green Acres School
Rebecca Geary began her new role as the head of schools for Green Acres School on July 1.
The Green Acres Board of Trustees unanimously picked Geary for the position in February. Green Acres is a private school for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Bethesda.
Geary grew up in Silver Spring and was previously the executive director of the Farm and Wilderness and Ninevah Foundations in Vermont, according to a news release from the school.
She has worked in marketing and as a teacher at several schools.
She has a bachelor’s of science in textile marketing from the University of Maryland, College Park, and is an MBA candidate at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey School of Business. She has a direct marketing diploma from New York University.