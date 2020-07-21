School Notes: School board authorizes comprehensive review of ESOL program
Plus: MCPS, KID Museum partner to provide summer courses to students at Title I schools; Retirees honored at school board meeting
School board authorizes comprehensive review of ESOL program
The Montgomery County Board of Education last week authorized hiring a consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of the school district’s program geared toward English language learners.
During a meeting on Tuesday, school board members passed a resolution that directs Superintendent Jack Smith to convene a commission of MCPS administrators, union representatives, parents, students and community advocates to review data about English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students’ academic success.
It also directed the school district to hire an “outside expert,” at a cost not to exceed $50,000, to help with the commission’s work and conduct an external review of the ESOL program and Latino student achievement.
A final report from the commission and consultant is due by March 31. The deadline might be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution said.
The school board will receive annual updates about the implementation of changes recommended by the commission.
The resolution said that approximately 18% of MCPS students in the 2019-20 academic year received ESOL services and about $83.4 million was spent on the program.
But, the resolution said, ESOL students “have struggled to attain proficiency on state math and literacy assessments and continue to underperform as compared to their English proficient peers.”
“The Board of Education is interested in exploring innovative educational models to more fully support the immediate academic achievement of the ESOL and Latino student populations and the most investment of resources to support these programs,” the resolution said.
MCPS, KID Museum partner to provide summer courses at Title I schools
MCPS and the Bethesda-based KID Museum are partnering to provide summer programs for students enrolled at Title I schools.
Title I schools often serve high concentrations of students in poverty.
The KID Museum will provide virtual programming to more than 3,000 students in second through fifth grade, according to a news release from MCPS.
The program will introduce students to science, technology, engineering and math. It is intended to combat learning loss as schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The classes will be offered from July 20 through Aug. 7 and include activities about coding, city engineering and kinetic sculptures. The KID Museum will also offer professional development for teachers to help them learn how to provide similar lessons remotely.
Retirees honored at school board meeting
The school board and Superintendent Jack Smith last week honored the 651 MCPS staff members who have retired this year.
In previous years, the retirees would be invited to a ceremony to celebrate their careers, but the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large gatherings of people.
Each retiree will receive a retirement certificate in the mail.
The number of retirees this year is comparable to previous years.
The list of staff members who retired can be viewed on the MCPS website.