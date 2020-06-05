School Notes: MCPS virtual graduation on Sunday
Plus: Poolesville student appointed to state Board of Education
MCPS virtual graduation on Sunday
Montgomery County Public Schools will hold a virtual, universal graduation ceremony for seniors on Sunday.
Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will be the keynote speaker for the event, which begins at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed on local TV channels, social media, the school district’s website and YouTube.
Each high school will also hold separate virtual graduations for seniors on other days. In-person ceremonies are expected when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Andrés, of Bethesda, founded World Central Kitchen in 2010. The nonprofit is devoted to providing meals to people in need following natural disasters. Most recently, Andrés has worked to provide food to families in financial crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Poolesville student appointed to state Board of Education
Poolesville High School student Jason Wu was recently chosen by Gov. Larry Hogan as the next student member of the Maryland State Board of Education.
Wu will serve a one-year term on the 12-person board. He will replace Baltimore County student Noureen Badwi.
The student member can vote on all matters, except disciplinary actions and appeals to the state board.
Members of the Board of Education are not paid.