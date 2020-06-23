School Notes: MCPS releases parent survey about fall classes
Plus: Parents reminded to enroll children in pre-K; USG biomedical sciences and engineering building certified LEED platinum
MCPS on Sunday launched a 24-question survey to gather feedback from parents about what learning should look like in the fall.
The school district is developing its “recovery of learning” plan, which will outline how much, if at all, students are in school buildings when classes resume in the fall.
The plan is expected to be released in July, and must be posted to the school district’s website by Aug. 14.
The survey released Sunday asks a range of questions, including whether parents will send their children to school if buildings are open, who provides remote learning support in their home, if parents would need to find child care if remote learning continues in the fall, and if their children have access to a tablet or computer at home.
MCPS also released a survey for staff members, which includes questions about whether they use public transportation to get to work, their thoughts on returning to school buildings and how important it is for MCPS to provide the staff with an “opt-out choice for returning to work spaces.”
The surveys will remain open until 7 p.m. on July 8.
Parents reminded to enroll children in pre-K
MCPS officials are reminding parents to enroll their children in pre-kindergarten, Head Start and kindergarten programs for the fall.
Registration is available online and by calling 240-470-5999. Students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for pre-K and Head Start.
Brenda Lewis, director of MCPS’ Department of Elementary Curriculum and Districtwide Programs, said in an interview on Monday that enrollment in the programs is lower than what officials expected and compared to previous years. She said she suspects some of the delay is because families have forgotten or are hesitant, not knowing what instruction will look like in the fall.
“This year has just posed a very different situation for us and a lot of families,” Lewis said. “During this spring, we weren’t able to register families in person, so it is different than how the process has looked in the past.”
Lewis encouraged families to register soon, so that the district can connect with families in community events and through school communications. It also enables MCPS to have adequate staffing in place when classes begin.
If a family is feeling overwhelmed or doesn’t understand the registration process, Lewis said they should send in their names and contact information through the online registration form and a staff member will help them finish the application.
“If we can just get contact information from our families with pre-K and kindergarteners, then we can really be there to wrap our families in support with the rest of the registration process,” Lewis said. “It is important to register now so they can get our outreach, because it doesn’t start the first day of school, it really starts long before that.”
USG biomedical sciences and engineering building certified LEED platinum
The Universities at Shady Grove’s new biomedical sciences and engineering facility has been certified LEED platinum, the highest rating for sustainability by the U.S. Green Building Council.
More than 68% of the construction waste was recycled and 32% of materials used were made from recycled content, according to a press release from the campus.
The building was designed to “increase ventilation, minimize pollutant entry and bring daylight into the building,” the press release said, with 87% of the building having exterior views.
Other features include a living green wall, high-efficiency air filters, low-flow water fixtures and LED lighting.