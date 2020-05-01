School Notes: MCPS launches video series about supporting students’ emotional health
Plus: School district, Department of Transportation to host virtual safety week
MCPS launches video series about supporting students’ emotional health
The MCPS Office of Student and Family Support and Engagement recently launched a new video series providing information about resources to support students’ emotional well-being. The series, called MCPS Waymaking, explores what causes stress for students and how to provide them support.
The first two videos, posted to the MCPS YouTube channel, focus on identifying and responding to students who are at risk for suicide and managing stress during social distancing.
MCPS, Department of Transportation to host virtual safety week
MCPS will host a virtual safety next week in partnership with the county’s Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools Program.
There will be at-home interactive activities, including video demonstrations, raffles, bingo and scavenger hunts each day. Activities will be posted online.
The theme will focus on reminding children and parents about the importance of pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety.