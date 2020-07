School Notes: MCPS developing ‘culturally relevant’ ways to help students with low GPAs, suspensions

The Montgomery County school board is directing district officials to identify students with low grade-point averages and who have been suspended, and provide them with “culturally relevant interventions” to help them with their academics.

A resolution the board unanimously approved last week said African American and Hispanic students who receive special education services or are impoverished are more likely to be suspended from school and ineligible to participate in extracurricular activities. Also, they are less likely to be enrolled in the most rigorous classes.

It also says there are “lifelong consequences” for students who struggle academically.

“So it is imperative that the school system identify culturally relevant interventions that effectively support the academic success of students struggling,” the resolution said, “… particularly students who are at risk of not graduating from high school, or graduating from high school without the necessary skills or opportunities to thrive in post-secondary life.”

The resolution calls on Superintendent Jack Smith to identify students with a grade-point average below 2.0 and who have a history of disciplinary consequences, including suspensions, then develop a plan to provide them with targeted programs to support their achievement.

A report about how MCPS will implement the plan is due to the school board by January.

School board makes 16 administrative appointments

The Montgomery County school board last week filled 16 administrative vacancies.

Most positions were in key central office roles. Four school principals were also appointed.

The appointments were: