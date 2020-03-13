School Notes: MCPS delays release of interim boundary analysis report
Plus: Jump rope fundraiser honors late Rockville teacher; MCPS seeking students, business volunteers for Summer RISE
MCPS delays release of interim boundary analysis report
A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman said Thursday night the school district is again delaying the release of the interim boundary analysis report, which was expected to be available to the public on Friday.
In a text message to Bethesda Beat, Derek Turner wrote that MCPS is delaying the report’s release so school officials can “focus on closing schools” after state officials announced Maryland public schools would close for two weeks, beginning Monday, due to the coronavirus.
The report was originally expected to be available by the end of February, but MCPS said consultants needed more time to work through complex data.
The Montgomery County Board of Education voted in January 2019 to hire a consultant to conduct a review of all MCPS school boundaries. The goal, board members say, is to evaluate how current boundaries “support or impede” students’ access to diverse schools, schools that aren’t crowded and schools within walking distance of their homes.
Jump rope fundraiser honors late Rockville teacher
In February the last 21 years, students at Flower Valley Elementary School in Rockville have jumped rope to raise money for the American Heart Association.
This year, as part of the association’s Kids Heart Challenge, students honored fourth-grade teacher Mary Catherine Kohler, who died of a heart attack on Dec. 26 at age 57.
Every fourth-grader wore a green shirt saying “I Jump For Mrs. Kohler.” Third-graders sang “You Are My Sunshine,” her favorite song.
This year’s effort raised approximately $12,000 for the American Heart Association.
MCPS seeking students, business volunteers for Summer RISE
The Summer RISE program is not considered an internship, but allows students to spend three weeks “on the job” gaining “real world experience” in potential career fields, according to program organizers.
Last year, more than 480 students participated in the program, and school district officials are hoping to up that total to about 700 this year.
Host businesses and organizations often provide a reference letter for students who participate to use in future job applications. Some students do internships at the company later in the year. Any local businesses interested in hosting students should contact MCPS.
Students can register for the program later this spring, and the program will begin in July.
21 teachers receive national certification
Twenty-one MCPS teachers received certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and were recognized on March 10.
Fifty additional teachers renewed their certifications.
National certification is achieved through an assessment process designed to measure what educators should know and be able to do, according to MCPS.
The assessment is broken down into four sections: assessment of content knowledge, reflection on student work samples, video and analysis of teaching practice and documentation of the impact of assessment and collaboration on student learning.
County teachers receive a $2,000 annual pay increase for achieving and maintaining certification.
Managing Editor Andrew Schotz contributed to this story.