.School Notes: MCPS administrator honored for excellence

MCPS administrator awarded for excellence
Scott Murphy, director of the Montgomery County Public Schools’ Department of Secondary Curriculum and Districtwide Programs, was recently named the winner of the Dr. Edward Shirley Award for Excellence in Educational Administration and Supervision award.
The award, given by the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP) annually, celebrates an administrator who “exemplifies outstanding leadership and accomplishments in the areas of purposeful leadership, instructional or systemwide leadership, human resources development, resource management, interpersonal skills, professional involvement and community and stakeholder involvement,” according to an announcement from the organization.
Murphy was chosen for his work to create an environment “where everyone feels valued,” and his passion for teaching and leadership.
“Colleagues share that he continually advocates on behalf of students and staff and collaborates with stakeholders to implement change,” the MCAAP announcement says. “He understands that real change comes through skillful guiding, not telling.”
Murphy will be honored at a ceremony in April.
MCCPTA elects new president
The Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) elected Cynthia Simonson as its new president during a recent meeting.
Simonson replaces former President Lynne Harris, who vacated her position to run for an at-large seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education.
Simonson will serve the rest of Harris’ term, which runs through April. Then the organization will hold another election for a full term.
“Lynne left the organization in good standing and I’ll carry on the work she began and keep us moving in the right direction,” Simonson said.
MCCPTA has hundreds of members across the county and has a voice in many MCPS decisions, including the rollout of new initiatives and curriculum choices.
MCCPTA also lobbies MCPS to respond to the concerns of its members, which vary greatly from matters concerning student safety to construction needs.
Besides Harris, the other candidates for the at-large board seat are: Mitra Ahadpour, Stephen Austin, Anil Chaudhry, Sunil Dasgupta, Paul Geller, Jay Guan, Collins Odongo, Dalbin Osorio, Cameron Rhode, Darwin Romero, Pavel Sukhobok and Lumpoange Thomas.
There are two candidates for the District 2 board seat — Michael Fryar and Rebecca Smondrowski.
There are three candidates for the District 4 board seat — Shebra Evans, Ehren Park Reynolds and Steve Solomon.
MCPS general counsel takes new role with Baltimore City schools
Former MCPS General Counsel Josh Civin has taken a new role as chief legal officer for Baltimore City Public Schools, according to the Baltimore system’s school board minutes.
Civin was with MCPS for six years. He began his new position on Monday.
As chief legal officer, Civin will oversee the Baltimore school system’s legal office, “providing legal advice, counsel and litigation defense” to the school board, superintendent and district employees, according to school board minutes.
Civin grew up in Baltimore and lives in the city, where his children attend school, according to school board minutes.
“Mr. Civin is eminently qualified to fill that role,” minutes say.
MCPS has not yet appointed Civin’s replacement.
The school district prefers a law degree, doctorate degree and 12 years of experience, according to a job posting.
The listing does not say how much the position pays. Civin made $209,500 in Fiscal Year 2019, according to records Bethesda Beat obtained last year.