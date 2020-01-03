School notes: Filing period for student school board member opens
Filing period for student school board member opens
The filing period for the next student member of the Montgomery County Board of Education opened on Thursday and will run through Jan. 24.
MCPS rising juniors and seniors can apply for the position, which includes voting rights on everything but negative personnel actions.
A nominating convention will be held Feb. 12. Delegates from each middle and high school will select two finalists for the position.
The two candidates will campaign between February and April. Then, on April 22, all middle and high school students are eligible to vote for the next student board member.
Whoever is elected will replace current student board member Nate Tinbite, a senior at John F. Kennedy High School.
Boundary analysis meeting on Wednesday
Another meeting about the countywide school boundary analysis will be held on Wednesday evening.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and feature a presentation from consultants hired by the school district to complete the study.
The countywide analysis was approved by the school board in January and tasks consultants with reviewing school using, demographics and socioeconomic trends.
The consultants, working on a $475,000 contract, will provide data and resources to the school board in May, but will not recommend any specific boundary changes. The school board will then use the information “as it is relevant” to help shape future boundary decisions, according to MCPS staff members.
Mental health forum scheduled
The third annual MCPS-MCCPTA Mental Health and Wellness Forum will be held on Jan. 11 at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Rockville.
The forum, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. will have breakout sessions about teen depression and suicide, stress, vaping and LGBTQ issues.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.
The school’s parent-teacher association will hold a bake goods sale during the event.
School board to meet Thursday
The Montgomery County school board will reconvene for its January business meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday in Rockville.
The board will receive an update on the countywide boundary analysis and the rollout of new elementary, middle and high school English and math curriculum.
The board is expected to take final action on updates to its student transfer policy.
The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at approximately 4 p.m.