School Notes: ESPN Commentator Blasts MCPS Snow Day Decision
Plus: Local students’ drawings picked for 2020 ‘I Voted’ stickers; MCPS winter break starts Friday
ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon, a Bethesda resident, posted a video to Twitter on Monday blasting the local school district’s decision to close schools due to inclement weather.
For his audience of more than 5 million followers, Wilbon posted a video driving in Montgomery County on Monday. The video shows clear roads with little to no snow on the grass along the road. It is captioned, “Chicago, this is what Maryland calls a ‘snow day.’ Montgomery County ought to be embarrassed.”
Wilbon narrates the 59-second video, saying “What a waste. What an embarrassment Montgomery County, Maryland, ought to feel for calling this a snow day.” He concludes, “You people are a joke.”
About 275,000 people watched the video and about 4,500 “liked” it.
MCPS has said making the decision to close schools is often a difficult call.
Because Montgomery County is so large, often the weather conditions in areas like Bethesda differ greatly from those upcounty, school officials have said. Decisions about closures related to weather are usually made based on the worst conditions in the county to ensure student and driver safety.
Monday’s closure was the first of the school year for MCPS. The school district can close one more time before it is forced to use a “make-up” day.
Local students’ drawings picked for 2020 ‘I Voted’ stickers
Designs submitted by two students from MCPS were recently chosen as winners of a contest to design next year’s Election Day “I voted” stickers.
Amelia Avila, a student at Olney Elementary School, submitted a design featuring a Baltimore oriole — the state bird — a blue crab and a racehorse. At the center of her design is a black-eyed Susan, the state flower.
Anna Ruhlen, a student at Tilden Middle School in Rockville, was also a winner. Her design incorporates drawings of ballots, the state flag, polling places and the colors of the United States flag.
The third winner of the contest was from Queen Anne’s County High School.
Bethesda Country Day School students donate food, toys
Students at Bethesda Country Day School donated more than 700 pounds of food to Manna Food Center in Gaithersburg, according to a press release from the school.
Students also gave more than 175 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots collection effort.
The students spent a month on schoolwide donation drives, the press release said.
MCPS winter break starts Friday
Montgomery County Public Schools students start a 12-day winter break when classes dismiss on Friday.
Students will return to school on Jan. 2.