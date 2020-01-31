School Notes: County executive, council member endorse Harris for school board
Plus: MCPS warns students about new social media challenge; Students reminded of service learning hours requirements
County executive, council member endorse Harris for school board
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Council Member Evan Glass this week endorsed Lynne Harris for the at-large seat on the school board.
Harris, a former teacher, resigned from her position as president of the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations to run for the school board seat. She is running in a packed field with 12 other candidates.
There are three school board seats on the ballot this year — one at-large, one for District 2 and one for District 4.
Elrich taught elementary school in the county for 17 years. Glass was elected to the County Council in 2018 and was previously a news reporter and director of the Gandhi Brigade Youth Media, an after-school program that teaches students how to use multimedia.
The other candidates for the at-large seat are: Mitra Ahadpour, Stephen Austin, Anil Chaudhry, Sunil Dasgupta, Paul Geller, Jay Guan, Collins Odongo, Cameron Rhode, Pavel Sukhobok, Lumpoange Thomas, Dalbin Osario and Darwin Romero.
The nonpartisan at-large and District 4 races will be on the April 28 primary ballot. Two candidates from each will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
There are two candidates for the District 2 seat, which will not have a primary. Both will be on the general election ballot.
MCPS warns students, staff about new social media challenge
MCPS on Thursday sent a message to staff warning them about a new challenge circulating on the social media platform TikTok.
The challenge involves “partially pulling a phone charger out of a wall receptacle, to expose the plug prongs, and sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs to create an electrical short (sparks, fire),” an MCPS spokeswoman wrote in an email.
A student tried the challenge at Richard Montgomery High School, she wrote.
The MCPS Security Department’s Twitter page on Thursday posted a picture of two scorched wall outlets.
Two incidents, one school. Communication will be going to @mcps staff on this dangerous 'challenge'. https://t.co/pw5n1EUpFN pic.twitter.com/newYrZDldv
— MCPS Safety (@MCPSSafety) January 30, 2020
In response, MCPS officials shared a message from the state fire marshal about the danger of the challenge.
“These videos are a concern and similar to past viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior,” the fire marshal’s message said. “In addition to electrical fire safety, the Office of the State Fire Marshal would like to remind parents and children to discuss the dangers of particular online ‘challenges’ and recognizing the dangerous activity on the internet.”
Students reminded of service learning hours requirements
MCPS officials are reminding students to complete their student service learning hours, volunteer opportunities required for high school graduation.
Students can begin earning student service learning (SSL) hours the summer after completing fifth grade. All graduates must complete 75 hours for graduation, unless they enter MCPS in later grades.
SSL hours can be earned through some high school classes and electives or by volunteering at events sponsored by schools or clubs. One SSL hour is awarded for every hour of service outside the academic day.
More information is available on the MCPS website.