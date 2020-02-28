 School Notes: Capital budget hearing on Thursday
Plus: Three MCPS hiring expos in March; School board recognizes Women’s History Month

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:

Capital budget hearing on Thursday

The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a public hearing on Thursday about its proposed amendments to the six-year capital improvements program (CIP).

The $1.8 billion CIP sets the framework for the school district’s construction plan for six years.

The school board this week reviewed several potential changes to the plan to accommodate County Executive Marc Elrich’s request that the board cut its capital improvements program by about $100 million.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at MCPS’ central offices in Rockville.

Three MCPS hiring expos in March

MCPS will hold three “hiring expos” in March to hire teachers, substitute teachers and support staff.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at 15 W. Gude Drive in Rockville. The March 14 date will be for teachers.

A second hiring expo for support staff positions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. March 27 at 45 W. Gude Drive in Rockville.

The final expo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30 for substitute teachers, also at 45 W. Gude Drive

Interested applicants should visit the MCPS Careers website, create a profile, upload a résumé and credentials and apply to the areas in which they wish to work.

MCPS is hiring teachers for all subjects at all grades. Supporting services has high demand for: paraeducators, building services, security, clerical, cafeteria staff and bus operators.

School board recognizes March as Women’s History Month

The Montgomery County school board on Monday recognized March as Women’s History Month.

The resolution, passed unanimously, says women have “contributed to the values of the United States by advocating for equity, justice and equal opportunities for all citizens.”

The resolution urges school staff, students and community members to “acknowledge the accomplishments and contributions” of women to the county, state and country.

Women’s History Month is nationally recognized in March.

