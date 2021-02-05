School Notes: Board of Education will discuss ‘small group’ return to schools

Board of Education on Tuesday will discuss ‘small group’ return to schools

The Montgomery County Board of Education will meet Tuesday and review a plan to bring some “very small groups” of students back into school buildings by the end of the month.

At a meeting in late January, MCPS staff members told the school board it was developing a plan in response to recent comments by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan pushed districts to reopen for in-person classes by March 1 or possibly face consequences.

MCPS was previously not planning on beginning reopening until March 15 at the earliest.

Staff members will detail the proposal for small groups of students in special education and career and technical education programs during Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The return to building for all other students is still scheduled to begin March 15. During a meeting on Feb. 23, the school board will decide whether the larger-scale reopening can begin as planned.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board will also discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and review preliminary plans for a construction project at South Lake Elementary School.

MCPS hiring ‘classroom monitors’ to help with reopening

MCPS is hiring “classroom monitors,” a new position, to help educators as students return to schools.

The part-time positions will pay $15.72 per hour. The employees will be asked to help monitor classrooms “for teachers providing virtual instruction to students in the building and supporting in-person teachers instructing both in-person and virtual students simultaneously,” according to a post on the MCPS website.

The classroom monitors will help “maintain order and discipline,” help watch recess and lunch, operate technology and do “a variety of administrative and non-instructional duties.”

Classroom monitors must have a high school diploma or GED, the MCPS post said.

In a separate post, MCPS wrote that it is “interested in hiring retirees to return to work.”

The post said MCPS has job openings “at all levels” including administrators, teachers and support services.

“The need is immediate and likely to continue into the 2021-2022 school year,” the post said.

Retirees interested in being hired are asked to fill out an online survey.

Richard Montgomery students selected as STEM fellows

Eight sophomores at Richard Montgomery High School were recently selected as STEM Career Awareness Fellows by the Sandra Lee Heyman Foundation.

The fellows are “promising high school students who enjoy science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and are curious to learn more about” careers in those fields, according to a press release from the foundation.

Over 18 months, the fellows will meet with industry leaders, visit businesses and organizations and receive mentoring from professionals.

The Sandra Lee Heyman Foundation was established in honor of Heyman, who taught math in Montgomery County, Virginia and New Jersey. She died in1998 due to an autoimmune disease. The foundation was formed by her family “to honor her memory and extend her legacy,” the press release said.

The Richard Montgomery students selected for the fellowship are:

• Kevin Baer

• Vrinda Bhandari

• Carmen Kenfack

• Anna Lee

• Tanya Paul

• Niyati Sharma

• Aishwarya Thalla

• Lindsey Zhang