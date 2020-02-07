School Notes: Board of Education to meet Monday, tentatively adopt operating budget
Board of Education to meet on Monday
The Montgomery County school board will meet on Monday and take action on the Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget.
The school board will “tentatively adopt” the $2.8 billion budget and send it to the county government for consideration.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the school district’s central office in Rockville.
Also on the agenda are discussion about proposed state legislation and a presentation about a building project at Northwood High School.
Green Acres School announces new head of school
Green Acres School, a private school for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Bethesda, has hired Rebecca Geary as its next head of school.
The Green Acres Board of Trustees unanimously picked Geary. She grew up in Silver Spring and currently is executive director of the Farm and Wilderness and Ninevah Foundations in Vermont, according to a news release from the school.
She has worked in marketing and as a teacher at several schools.
She has a bachelor’s of science in textile marketing from the University of Maryland, College Park, and is an MBA candidate at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey School of Business. She has a direct marketing diploma from New York University.
Pedestrian safety town hall on Sunday in Wheaton
The Montgomery County Council is hosting a town hall about pedestrian safety on Sunday at Wheaton High School.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss ways to improve walkers’ and bikers’ safety on county roads, including near school bus stops.
Representatives from the Maryland State Highway Administration, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, the Montgomery County Park and Planning Department, and MCPS are expected to attend.