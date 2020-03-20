School Notes: Board of Education to hold virtual meeting Monday
Plus: Montgomery College staff working remotely
School board scheduled to meet Monday
The Montgomery County Board of Education is scheduled to meet for 30 minutes on Monday. It will be a virtual meeting.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and include a 15-minute update about the coronavirus, according to the meeting agenda. There are no other major items on the agenda.
The agenda was updated Thursday morning. Earlier versions included school board action to finalize amendments to its six-year capital improvement plan.
The $1.8 billion CIP sets the framework for the school district’s construction plan for six years.
Several amendments have been proposed, including narrowing the list of possible sites for a new Bethesda-area elementary school and reassigning all Clarksburg Elementary School students to a new facility.
It is unclear when the CIP changes will return to the school board for consideration.
Montgomery College staff working remotely
Beginning Monday, nearly all Montgomery College staff members were working remotely as part of a countywide effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease.
The college, however, is not closed. Services, including counseling, are being provided remotely.
No in-person classes are expected until at least early April, according to the college’s website. This week was spring break, but remote classes will begin next week.
All Montgomery College events through April 5 were canceled and all college-sponsored out-of-state travel through April 30 was suspended.