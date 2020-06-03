School Notes: About 90% of students ‘engaged’ in remote learning
Plus: Administrators appointed at three schools; Middle school principal receives excellence award
About 90% of students ‘engaged’ in remote learning
In a presentation to the school board on Thursday, Montgomery County Public Schools employees reported that 89.6% of all students were participating in remote learning at least three times per week.
The remaining 10.4% of students had engaged with the school system, but were not doing so three times per week, according to the presentation.
Engagement can include logging on to online classes, completing paper copies of assignments or connecting with a teacher or administrator.
As district officials worked to contact students’ families who had not logged on to virtual classes at all, they discovered many had moved out of the school district, often due to financial hardship caused by COVID-19.
About 70 had decided to opt out of online learning, Superintendent Jack Smith said.
Smith said that the school district’s enrollment has decreased since buildings were closed in mid-March. He did not say what the current enrollment is. Enrollment in September was about 165,300 students.
Smith said he expects the district’s net gain of new students to be lower than originally projected. Previously, MCPS was expecting to enroll 2,578 new students in the 2020-21 academic year, but is now projecting an increase of 1,400 to 1,800 new students.
More than 50,000 students have a Chromebook loaned to them by the school district, which they will keep through the summer, Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight said.
The school district is also working to develop online summer courses for students and families who want additional instruction.
Administrators appointed at three schools
The school board on Thursday filled four administrative vacancies, including appointing three new principals.
The appointments were:
- Jeanette Lee as legal director of schools and operations in the MCPS Office of the General Counsel
- Mark Brown Jr. as principal of Albert Einstein High School near Kensington
- Joshua Fine as principal of Flower Hill Elementary School in Gaithersburg
- Kimberly Henriquez as principal of Rock Creek Valley Elementary School in Rockville.
Middle school principal receives excellence award
Rosa M. Parks Middle School Principal Jewel Sanders was named the recipient of the annual Mark Mann Excellence and Harmony Award on Thursday.
The award was established in 1991 to “an administrator who has shown exceptional performance in promoting academic excellence, positive human relations and community outreach,” according to a school board resolution.
Sanders “engages all stakeholders in the analysis of data” and “encourages each member of her school community to make every day great,” according to the resolution.