School Notes: 700 Montgomery Blair students were absent after threat
Plus: MCEA makes school board candidate endorsement; Poolesville student finalist for state school board seat
700 Montgomery Blair students absent after threat
Approximately 700 students, approximately one-quarter of the school’s population, were absent from classes at Montgomery Blair High School on Monday after an anonymous post was made over the weekend threatening violence.
On Sunday, Blair Principal Renay Johnson sent a message to community members saying the school was aware of a threat made against the school and had notified police. Authorities’ investigation was not complete by the time classes convened Monday morning, prompting many to keep their children home from school.
The message, posted to Tellonym, a social media app that allows users to make anonymous posts, said the poster was “tired of these people at Blair constantly harassing me.”
“I am reaching my breaking point, and I will soon do something I know I will regret later on,” the message said. “Please stop passively bullying students, before I end your f—ing lives.”
At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Johnson sent another message to families saying the student who had made the threat had been identified and the threat was “not credible.”
A school district spokeswoman urged any students experiencing bullying to notify school administrators or another trusted adult.
Teachers union endorses Dasgupta for at-large school board seat
The Montgomery County Education Association, the local teachers union, recently announced its endorsement of Sunil Dasgupta for the open at-large seat on the school board.
With the endorsement, Dasgupta will appear on the organization’s Apple Ballot and has the backing of a union that represents more than 14,000 educators in the county.
Dasgupta is the program director for the political science program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, at The Universities at Shady Grove. He is involved with the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations.
Other at-large candidates are: Mitra Ahadpour, Stephen Austin, Anil Chaudhry, Paul Geller, Jay Guan, Lynne Harris, Collins Odongo, Dalbin Osorio, Cameron Rhode, Darwin Romero, Pavel Sukhobok and Lumpoange Thomas.
MCEA has not endorsed anyone for the District 2 or District 4 seats.
Poolesville student a finalist for state school board seat
Poolesville High School student Jason Wu was recently announced as a finalist for the student seat on the state Board of Education.
Wu was selected in a vote by members of student government associations from across the state. The other finalist is Noureen Badwi, of Baltimore County.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will select the new student member this year.