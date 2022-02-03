School board scheduled to name next MCPS superintendent on Tuesday

The Montgomery County school board is scheduled to appoint the district’s next superintendent during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and announce its pick before going into closed session. The public portion of the meeting will resume at 12:30 p.m.

The school board has not disclosed its finalists or how many people applied or were interviewed for the position.

The district hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) to lead the superintendent search.

Jack Smith, MCPS’ immediate past superintendent, who retired last spring, works for HYA.

Last spring, Smith announced he would retire and move to Maine to be closer to family, particularly a grandson with serious health problems.

The school board appointed Monifa McKnight, who was deputy superintendent, to take over for Smith temporarily while it searched for his replacement. She applied for the permanent position.

MCPS spokesman Chris Cram wrote in an email on Wednesday that Smith was “not part of the process” of finding a new MCPS superintendent and “only recently joined HYA as an associate.”

The Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a community watchdog group, first reported Smith’s employment by HYA.

The HYA website lists more than 130 associates across the country, including Smith. He has not been part of the company’s presentations to the school board or named in any documents related to the MCPS search.

“The Board considered a diverse pool of exceptional candidates and remained committed to maintaining confidentiality, to the extent possible, in order to identify the best leader for the school district,” Cram said.

MCPS has used HYA for all of its superintendent searches since 1999, including in 2016, which resulted in Smith’s hiring. This time, the board agreed to a $52,500 contract with the Illinois-based firm, plus travel expenses.

McKnight will remain the interim superintendent through the end of the current school year.

She had strong backing from the school board as the “obvious choice” to lead the district, at least temporarily, following Smith’s retirement, because of her familiarity with the school system.

But she has faced sharp public criticism in recent weeks as MCPS struggles to recover from the effects of COVID-19 on staffing, attendance and the school district’s ability to run all of its bus routes. She also has been criticized by parents for what they feel is a lack of clear and timely communication about how decisions are made.

In one community message, McKnight apologized for how communication was handled in regard to how decisions are made to temporarily move some schools to virtual classes.

Many other families, however, have praised her commitment to keeping school buildings open, even as COVID-19 surged this winter.

During a call with reporters on Wednesday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said working with McKnight has “been a real pleasure.”

“I feel bad for anybody in the time of COVID who is having everything about your job come down to the one thing you can’t do, and that’s make everybody happy,” Elrich said.

