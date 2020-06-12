 School board passes $2.8 billion MCPS budget for fiscal year 2021
Approved budget about $49 million less than original draft

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday gave final approval to the next fiscal year’s $2.8 billion budget after cutting about $49 million from its original proposal.

The school board in December gave preliminary approval to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, subject to review and approval by the Montgomery County Council.

In March, the coronavirus pandemic took hold locally and the economic fallout forced local leaders to cut costs.

In recent years, the Montgomery County Council has fully funded — or come close to it — the school board’s budget requests.

This year, however, the council opted to fund the school system at “maintenance of effort.” Maintenance of effort refers to a state law that requires local governments to fund school districts with at least the same amount per-pupil as the previous year.

The adopted budget is a $75 million increase from the current year’s budget, but about $49 million less than what the school board originally proposed.

“I am both dismayed and thankful at the same time that we have a budget that recognizes maintenance of effort,” Superintendent Jack Smith said. “We bring to you a budget today that continues our focus on students, classrooms and schools.”

Cut from the budget were 33.5 new or unfilled administrative or support professional positions. No existing jobs were eliminated, Smith said, but some vacant positions will not be filled and new positions will not be established this year.

Similarly, 65 new general education teacher positions previously budgeted to accommodate enrollment growth were cut from the budget.

Prior to the pandemic, MCPS projected gaining about 2,800 students next academic year, but is now expecting 1,400 new students next year, which “results in a savings” of approximately $8 million.

MCPS also will use about $10 million from the current budget to purchase technology and curriculum materials for the next academic year.

School board member Pat O’Neill said she believes “this is a ‘do no harm’ budget.” Fellow board member Karla Silvestre said the school district “did the best that we could” to ensure students’ needs are met.

Smith said there are rumors in the community that MCPS will not resume in-person classes until January. He said those rumors are not true.

“None of us have said that,” Smith said. “I know not a lot of people watch this board meeting, but it’s not true that decision’s been made.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

