School board considering work group to evaluate MCPS meals

The Montgomery County school board is considering whether to establish a work group to review the quality of the district’s meals.

During a meeting last week, student board member Hana O’Looney proposed creating the group in response to complaints and concerns she’s heard from other students across the county. The complaints, she said, range from problems with the quality to choices that do not accommodate people’s religious or medical dietary restrictions.

During recent school board meetings, especially those during deliberations about the next fiscal year’s budget, students have testified about the need for better meals.

Some said students will sometimes skip lunch because there are not good options.

O’Looney’s proposal would create a work group that would meet between the spring and winter of this year to review meal:

• Sizes

• Inclusiveness of cultural, religious and dietary restrictions

• Nutritional value.

Recommendations about how to improve school meals would be due by Dec. 31, with recommendations to be incorporated in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

The work group’s members must be at least 40% students, particularly those from specialized high school programs focused on the food or health industries.

The school board plans to vote on O’Looney’s proposal at its next meeting on May 10.

