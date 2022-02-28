School board condemns ‘online harassment’ of student member after comments about masks

The Montgomery County school board on Monday released a statement pushing back against social media posts targeting its student board member after she said during a meeting she supported maintaining a mask mandate in schools.

During a school board meeting on Thursday, student member Hana O’Looney, a senior at Richard Montgomery High School, said she supported MCPS keeping its mask mandate. She said it was, in part, because at the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was still recommending the measure in schools. The CDC updated its guidance the next day.

She also said her rationale was partially to ensure students and employees feel comfortable in school.

“The last thing I want is for schools to be a source of anxiety for our students and it feels like making masks optional because of all the messaging, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, that my mask not only protects me, it protects my community,” O’Looney said at the meeting. “… That’s still a lingering sentiment. Regardless of what data says, perception is reality for students and families. I’m really afraid that if we get rid of the mask mandate, it’s going to cause a lot of fear for our students and families.”

A recording of her comments was posted on Twitter and she became a target. Many people commented, attacking O’Looney’s position and making fun of her last name, among other things.

The National Review — a national conservative magazine — wrote a story about O’Looney’s comments, linking to the original post with the recording. The original Twitter post has been deleted.

O’Looney’s Twitter account was no longer active as of Monday afternoon. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the school board released a statement saying that people who posted comments about her chose “to use vile language and personal insults to attack Ms. O’Looney and are clearly harmful attempts at cyberbullying.”

“This behavior is reprehensible, particularly when adults are targeting a student,” the statement said. “… The board applauds the engagement of our community sharing ideas, perspectives and opinions; the board condemns the actions of anyone who does so in a manner harmful to any individual.”

