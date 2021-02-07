Richard Montgomery student killed in Howard County shooting

A Richard Montgomery High School student was killed in a shooting on Saturday in Howard County, according to school district officials and police.

On Sunday morning, Richard Montgomery Principal Damon Monteleone wrote on Twitter that 18-year-old Simeon Mukuna had died. He wrote that the school was “stunned by this horrible news.”

In a message to community members, Monteleone asked families to remember Mukuna, a senior, for his “magnetic smile, sense of humor, and love of soccer as we celebrate his life.”

“He was a wonderful student who had a positive impact on those around him, and he will be greatly missed,” Monteleone wrote.

A team of counselors and other mental health professionals will be available for students on Monday, he wrote.

In a press release Sunday, the Howard County Police Department wrote that Mukuna, of North Potomac, was killed in a shooting in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia.

Detectives are “still investigating a possible motive, which remains unclear at this time,” the press release said.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting in the parking lot at an apartment complex. When they arrived, the suspect, 23-year-old Shawndel Weems, “initially refused to exit the residence, but then surrendered without incident,” according to the press release.

Police wrote that Mukuna was believed to have been visiting a friend and that he did not know Weems.

Weems was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm while committing a felony and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday morning in Howard County District Court.

