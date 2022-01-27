Recent Northwest High graduate, football player dies

File image

A recent graduate and football player at Northwest High School in Germantown has died.

Football Head Coach Travis Hawkins posted on Twitter on Tuesday night that Brian Nichols had died.

Hawkins called Nichols a “gifted player, team leader and an even better young man.”

“The thoughts and prayers of … our football team are with his family and countless friends,” Hawkins wrote.

Nichols graduated from the school last year, according to the website MaxPreps, which gives information about high school sports. The website says he played outside linebacker and middle linebacker.

A Twitter account called Jag Nation, devoted to Northwest High School sports, posted that Nichols “could put a smile on your face during the worst of days. He always put others’ happiness first and truly cared for all. He truly had a positive impact on all and will be missed dearly.”

The Northwest community already was grieving another death — Jailyn Jones, who was a senior this year.

Jones, who was 17, died in what Montgomery County police think was a homicide. His body was found on Monday. He had been reported missing and was last seen on Jan. 7.

Northwest Principal Scott Smith posted about the two deaths on Twitter on Tuesday.

“There aren’t enough words to describe the level of impact this has on our students, staff and community,” he wrote. “In the days to come, we will all remain #JagStrong as we support one another.”

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com