Prerecorded remarks from Fauci will be part of Montgomery College graduation
Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Friday
File photo
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a lead member of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, is one of several people expected to speak in prerecorded remarks during a virtual graduation ceremony for Montgomery College students on Friday.
Fauci, 79, is considered one of the country’s leading experts on infectious diseases. He is a fixture at Trump’s press briefings about the coronavirus.
He also has become a popular icon among young people, who have created T-shirts and wall art with his face and the slogan “Team Fauci.”
Other speakers include former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, former NBA player Jerome Williams (a Col. Zadok Magruder High School graduate) and others, according to a news release from Montgomery College.
The speakers’ remarks are prerecorded, college spokesman Marcus Rosano said.
Montgomery College’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Friday and will be streamed on social media, YouTube and on county television channels.
The ceremony will include a slideshow recognizing each of the approximately 3,000 graduates, according to the news release. This year’s graduates will be invited to participate in the school’s 2021 May graduation.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com