Pop-up dog park in Chevy Chase scheduled for July 8

For pups sniffing out some fun this summer, the Montgomery County Parks Department will host a pop-up place to play in Chevy Chase on July 8.

The one-afternoon pop-up dog park will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elm Street Urban Park.

There will be live music, food and alcohol for sale to human attendees. Dogs are free to romp in a fenced-in park.

There will be separate sections for large and small dogs, according to the Montgomery County Parks Department.

The event will be held about 1 mile from the location of a future permanent dog park location in downtown Bethesda.

In May, the Montgomery County Planning Board approved plans for the permanent park, in an open section of Norwood Local Park.

It will have separate areas for large and small dogs, according to project plans. The section of the park for large dogs will be about 13,000 square feet, while the section for small dogs will be about 5,000 square feet.

The entire park will be encircled by a roughly 6-foot-tall fence. It will have seating, shade and a water source.

At the time, planners said it will be the first park in Bethesda, “but not the last.” The hope, they said, is to possibly add dog parks at North Chevy Chase Park and at Elm Street Urban Park — where the pop-up event is scheduled next month.