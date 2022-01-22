Police say ‘ghost gun’ found after shooting at Magruder High School

Montgomery County police at Col. Zadok Magruder High School on Friday File photo

This story was updated at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022, with more information about ghost guns.

A “ghost gun” was found at Col. Zadok Magruder High School after one student shot another student on Friday, police said.

Montgomery County police said Saturday that a 15-year-old boy was shot. The boy was in critical condition at a local hospital on Saturday, after having surgery on Friday, according to police.

School security personnel found the boy in a student bathroom on Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Police said in a press release that there was no indication that the alleged shooter was targeting anyone else in the school.

The 17-year-old, an 11th-grader, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was charged as an adult and is being held without bond. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with a crime.

The school went into full lockdown at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Police said the 17-year-old was found in a classroom and taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said they found what is described as a “ghost gun,” which refers to a weapon that’s usually privately made and lacks a commercial serial number.

After school security found the 15-year-old boy, Montgomery County police responded. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm helped secure and search the building.

There was no further information about the extent of the 15-year-old’s injuries, the circumstances that led to the shooting or specifically where in the school it happened.

There has been a focus at both the federal and state levels to put restrictions on ghost guns.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is among those who have spoken in favor of banning ghost guns. During a press conference this week with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and law enforcement officials, McCarthy said four ghost guns had been recovered at Montgomery County schools since those seizures have been tracked.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, three state officials — Frosh, state Sen. Susan Lee and Del. Lesley Lopez — said a ghost gun was found after an incident at Northwood High School in November.

Police said at the time that authorities received a tip that a 15-year-old student might have taken the gun to school.

School security and administrators searched the student and found two rounds of ammunition, the principal said at the time. The student fled, then later turned himself in. The gun was found off school property, according to police.

