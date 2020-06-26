Police investigating ‘racially themed’ graffiti at Wilson Wims Elementary
Second MCPS school to be vandalized this month with racial graffiti
Montgomery County police announced Friday that they are investigating "racially themed" graffiti at Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg
Photo from Google Maps
Montgomery County police said they are investigating “racially themed” words spray painted on the campus of Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg twice this month.
Police wrote in a press release Friday that on June 18, a school employee reported to police that “racially themed” words were spray painted on a sidewalk near the school.
Another employee at the school found “racially themed” words spray painted on the roof overhang of a portable classroom six days later, police said.
Police said they think the vandalism happened June 17 or 18. They are asking anyone who lives near the school and has a home camera to review their footage.
The graffiti at Wilson Wims follows vandalism with racist graffiti at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda earlier this month.
In that case, a 17-year-old student is accused of spray painting the n-word, the word “lynch” and a drawing of a noose on June 13. Police said the same person also was responsible for another incident on March 1, when the n-word was found spray painted at the school.
Montgomery County Public Schools officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
The racist graffiti at the schools comes as protests have broken out across the country and in Montgomery County in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died on May 25.
Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin and three other officers were fired and charged criminally.
In addition to the protests, multiple petitions have surfaced online calling for the renaming of schools that bear the names of slaveholders, and others calling for the hiring of more Black teachers and administrators.
At Whitman, more than 60 students and alumni have called for the expulsion of two current students who were involved in the June 13 vandalism. A 18-year-old former student also was charged.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com