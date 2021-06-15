Page Elementary expansion will double school’s capacity

A rendering of the William Tyler Page Elementary School project via MCPS

A planned expansion at William Tyler Page Elementary School will double the facility’s capacity and reduce the need for relocatable classrooms, used to accommodate overflow enrollment.

This year, Page Elementary, in Silver Spring, has an enrollment of about 628 students in a school built for 392. About half learn from 13 relocatable classrooms, among the most at any school in Montgomery County Public Schools.

Last week, though, the Board of Education approved a $16 million project that will add 14 new classrooms and increase the school’s capacity to about 737 students.

“This is a really important project for us,” said Seth Adams, director of MCPS’ Department of Facilities Management.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The school was built in 1965, and the last renovation was completed in 2004.

In explaining why she feels the project is urgent, Principal Stacy Brown said the school has five lunch periods, with the first starting at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 2 p.m.

There are only five bathrooms in the school, she said, and one special education teacher has to use a storage room as a classroom.

Another problem, Brown said, is apparent when the school has to hold weather emergency drills, like tornado drills. Students and staff members can’t all fit safely inside the designated safety locations in the school.

Delmar Architects designed the school expansion project. Delmar has led many MCPS projects, including Cannon Road Elementary School, Springbrook High School, Clarksburg High School and James Hubert Blake High School.