No additional MCPS schools switching to virtual in weekly update

As the number of COVID-19 cases reported continues to drop in Montgomery County schools, no new schools will shift to virtual classes this week, the district announced Thursday.

Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases reported among students and staff members across the district has dropped consistently.

On Wednesday, 100 new cases were reported among the district’s 209 schools. Two weeks earlier, 588 cases were reported, and on Jan. 12, more than 1,300 new cases were reported across the district.

As the cases surged, MCPS temporarily moved groups of schools affected the most into virtual classes. The virtual sessions last 10 days.

But in its weekly update on Thursday, MCPS announced that no schools needed to make the switch.

The four schools currently in the virtual model — Harmony Hills Elementary, A. Mario Loiederman Middle, Pine Crest Elementary and Wheaton Woods Elementary — will return to buildings on Feb. 10. The autism program at Westover Elementary is also in the virtual format and will return to in-person classes on Feb. 10, the message said.

During a school board meeting in December, district leaders detailed the different points they would evaluate to determine if a school building should temporarily close.

The points include:

• The number of cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days

• The number of student absences

• The number of employee absences and how they will affect school operations

• The number of unfilled substitute requests

• The school community’s perspective on the ability to safely and effectively operate.

Thursday’s message also said that facilities hosting MCPS extracurricular events will be allowed with spectators at 50%, beginning Saturday. Previous guidelines said facilities could only operate with 25% capacity for spectators.