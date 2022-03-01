New Montgomery College president focused on listening, learning as he begins role

Montgomery College's new president, Jermaine Williams, speaks to students. Photos from Montgomery College

Jermaine Williams plans to hit the ground listening.

Williams, who began his tenure Monday as the next president of Montgomery College, said his priorities for his first six months at the helm all revolve around meeting with students, faculty and community members. He wants to learn about the college, including its strengths and areas prime for improvement.

A 42-year-old father of two boys — ages 4 and 9 — Williams takes over what some leaders have called Montgomery County’s “crown jewel” as the higher education universe grapples with the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the college’s foundation that drew Williams to the job — a dedication to top-tier academics and racial equity and a commitment to being innovative — will guide it through the recovery process, he said.

“Montgomery College is … at the nexus of education and technology, workforce development and innovation, whether it’s through life sciences, or biotechnology, or health care,” Williams said. “It’s just a very exciting place Montgomery College has fit themselves. And they’ve just been innovative and transformational.”

Williams was announced in December as the college’s president after a lengthy search. He replaces DeRionne Pollard, who left in August for a new job in Nevada.

Charlene Dukes, formerly the president of Prince George’s Community College, has served as the interim president and will remain on staff to help Williams with the transition.

But as he takes the reins, Williams said he plans to spend much of his time “listening and learning” before undertaking any major initiatives.

“I want to talk about how we amplify what’s happening right here — the current successes — or develop new strategies which are going to create new successes,” Williams said. “… I just want to engage the college community and the external community to see how we can continue to support the county and continue to nurture the diverse communities that are within the county.”

Williams said he plans to use the same approach of listening and learning to build trust in the community.

Employee unions at the New York school he just left have said they had serious concerns about his leadership.

On Dec. 13, days before he was announced as Montgomery College’s pick, the Nassau Community College Federation of Teachers (NCCFT), an employees union, released a “letter of discontent” on its website.

The letter — which also was signed by the Adjunct Faculty Association, the chair of chairs and the Academic Senate chair — criticized Williams for not seeking input from the unions. The letter alleges that that led to an array of problems.

After learning that Williams was a finalist to work at another school, the groups called for his removal as Nassau’s president and for the removal of two other administrators.

Montgomery College leaders reiterated their support for Williams at the time.

On Thursday, the leaders of three Montgomery College employee unions wrote a letter to school leaders, concerned about the problems alleged in the NCCFT’s letter.

The Montgomery College letter, titled “Declaration of Concern,” says the process to hire Williams was “flawed” because the search committee “did not have enough data to make an informed decision about the presidency,” including information about the NCCFT letter.

The letter also says the college administration and the Board of Trustees should have held a public forum on the candidates, which could have led to awareness of dissatisfaction at Nassau Community College.

In an interview in December, Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Knapp said Williams talked about the NCCFT letter with trustees, who then examined “these circumstances as part of the MC search process.”

In a statement on Saturday, Knapp said the Board of Trustees is “fully confident and unwavering in its selection of Williams.”

“As we begin a new era with Dr. Williams as our president, the board is steadfast in its commitment and support to the entire Montgomery College community and Dr. Williams’ ability to provide leadership and success to this community,” Knapp said.

Williams said he intends to earn Montgomery College community’s trust by being transparent and open, and meeting with them often.

“At Montgomery College, I’ll always be listening and engaging individuals, wanting to learn about their perspectives so we can make sure that the future we’re shaping is one that everyone sees themselves within,” Williams said.

Before his presidency at Nassau, Williams worked at Northeastern Illinois University, the Community College of Philadelphia, and Temple University in Philadelphia.

Williams has a doctorate in educational administration from Temple University and holds certificates from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

Williams will be paid $320,000 annually on a five-year contract.

In his free time, Williams said, he likes to spend time with his family, read, watch movies, cook and exercise.

He is originally from Easton, Pa. Williams said he is a first-generation college student and was drawn to a profession in education, particularly leading in higher education institutions, because it “can be a fulcrum for addressing injustices.”

As a leader, Williams said, he takes that responsibility seriously.

“But in order to do that, we have to peel back what has been in place for years and years and years, and you have to, I think, sometimes be at a certain place to be able to drive that conversation,” Williams said. “And, for me, that place that resonated with me was the presidency. I feel like I can really leverage this opportunity to engage in those really challenging, yet extremely important conversations.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com