New MCPS school might be named to honor civil rights activist or Cuban singer

Montgomery County’s newest elementary school in Gaithersburg might be named in honor of a civil rights activist or a well-known Cuban singer.

On Tuesday, the school board chose three name options for the school, now called “Gaithersburg Elementary School No. 8.” The options for final names are:

• Celia Cruz Elementary

• Cesar Chavez Elementary

• Kelley Park Elementary

The school, expected to open in September, sits on a portion of Kelley Park.

Celia Cruz was “one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century,” according to school board documents. She won three Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and four Latin Grammys. She was known as the “queen of salsa” and died in 2003.

She was born in Cuba, but moved to the United States in the 1960s following the Cuban Revolution, according to historians. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame, among other honors.

In 2005, an exhibit was dedicated to her life at the National Museum of American History. In 2011, the United States Postal Service released a commemorative postage stamp in her honor and there have been several television series, plays and monuments dedicated to her life and work.

Cesar Chavez was an American labor leader, community organizer, businessman and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, according to school board documents. The association later became the United Farm Workers labor union.

He led several marches and hunger strikes as a labor leader, according to school board documents. He encouraged nonviolent advocacy, including pickets and boycotts, according to historical records.

Chavez was a leader of the 1965 Delano Grape Strike, a protest for higher wages for farm workers.

In 1994, he posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has been inducted into the California Hall of Fame and a Navy cargo ship was named after him in 2011. Chavez was honored with a postage stamp in 2003.

The new Gaithersburg school will sit on a 6-acre section of Kelley Park, on Victory Farm Drive, and have space for about 675 students. It is being built to ease crowding at other elementary schools in the city. A boundary study has been completed.

The $26 million project is expected to be completed in September.

The school board’s chief of staff, Lori-Christina Webb, wrote in an email on Thursday that she was not sure when the board would finalize the name of the school. She noted that there would be community meetings to solicit input about the name options. A committee will rank the options in order of preference.

The school board has final naming rights for school facilities, meaning it could choose a name that is not the committee’s top choice.

MCPS’ policy for naming school facilities says preference should be given to people who have died, specifically minority women.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com