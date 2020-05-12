 Mooney to stay on as Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School principal
By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
Published:

Shelton Mooney was appointed as principal of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Tuesday.

Screenshot from live stream of meeting

Shelton Mooney, who has served as acting principal of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School for the past year, was hired to the position permanently on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County school board approved the appointment in a unanimous vote during a business meeting, along with several other hires.

Mooney, who has worked for MCPS for 13 years, was appointed in September to serve as B-CC’s interim principal after former Principal Donna Redmond Jones was promoted to a leadership role in the school district’s central office.

“I am honored to be able to continue working with the students, staff, parents, and B-CC community,” Mooney said in a message to Bethesda Beat. “I have found a home at B-CC and look forward to our continued work on behalf of our students.”

Mooney was previously a principal intern at Wheaton High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s and doctorate in educational leadership.

On East-West Highway in Bethesda, B-CC has an enrollment of about 2,200 students.

The school board on Tuesday also appointed Kimberly Thompson as the next principal of Burning Tree Elementary School in Bethesda.

Thompson has been the assistant principal at Stonegate Elementary School in Silver Spring for four years. She will replace Judith Lewis. The current acting principal is Lee Meiners, according to the school website.

On Beech Tree Road, Burning Tree has an enrollment of about 500 students.

The school board on Tuesday also appointed:

  • Daniel Marella as the MCPS associate superintendent of finance
  • Susan Lau as chief investment officer in the Department of Strategic Planning and Resource Management
  • Afie Mirshah-Nayar as principal of Paint Branch High School
  • Laura Swerdzewski as principal of Beverly Farms Elementary School
  • Andrew Winter as principal of Ritchie Park Elementary School.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

