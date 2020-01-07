Montgomery County schools to dismiss two and a half hours early due to snow forecast
Boundary analysis meeting will be rescheduled
Montgomery County Public Schools will dismiss students two and half hours early Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather.
The school system announced the early closings just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, following a forecast by the National Weather Service calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow later in the day.
According to the announcement, all afternoon pre-kindergarten and early childhood programs, as well as other school and community activities, are canceled. Day care programs in school buildings will remain open.
A meeting on the MCPS boundary analysis scheduled at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda will be rescheduled, the announcement said.
