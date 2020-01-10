Montgomery County school board president files for re-election
Evans says ‘there is still work to do’
Montgomery County Board of Education President Shebra Evans on Friday filed for another four-year term, joining a growing list of candidates for this year’s election.
Evans was elected in 2016 and is a member of the board’s Strategic Planning Committee. She was recently elected by her colleagues to a second consecutive year as the board’s president.
The Silver Spring resident and former financial analyst has two daughters in MCPS. Evans holds the District 4 seat on the board.
She received a degree in economics and finance from Tennessee State University.
“I am running for re-election to the Board of Education because I am proud of the work we are doing to address disparities in student outcomes by closing gaps in opportunity and achievement,” Evans wrote in a statement on Friday. “We continue to make progress, but there is still work to do. I believe my experience coupled with my leadership will be an asset as we advocate for resources to ensure the success for all students.”
Evans is the only candidate who has filed for the District 4 position.
District 2 board member Rebecca Smondrowski is running for re-election. She was the only candidate to have filed as of Friday afternoon.
Cameron Rhode, 25, a 2012 graduate of Poolesville High School, filed for the at-large seat on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Pavel Sukhobok of Rockville filed as the second candidate in the at-large race. When reached via phone Friday afternoon, Sukhobok said he was not available for an interview until next week.
The seven adult members of the board all run countywide on a nonpartisan basis, although those representing a particular district must be a resident of that district. Each receives a $25,000 annual salary, aside from the board president, who receives $29,000.
There is also a student member elected annually by middle school and high school students.
