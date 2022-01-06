Montgomery County Public Schools: Which schools are shifting to virtual?

Montgomery County Public Schools has begun temporarily shifting some schools to virtual classes as COVID-19 cases rise, hoping to limit the virus’ spread.

The first 11 schools to revert to virtual were announced on Jan. 4, after more than 5% of their respective students and staff members reported positive tests in the past 14 days.

The 5% threshold was announced in December as the trigger for school district and county health officials to review whether the affected school needs to close; it is not an automatic closure.

For example, officials have said if there were an outbreak among a sports team or some classrooms that reached the threshold, officials would have to determine whether that was isolated enough not to endanger the rest of the population, and thus, in-person instruction could continue elsewhere throughout the school.

When making closure decisions, MCPS considers whether the bulk of the cases are among employees or students, and how the number of people affected might hinder operations.

On Jan. 4, MCPS also announced a new color coding system to help community members track how close their school is to the threshold. It updates its data each school day at about 7 p.m.

Each day, Bethesda Beat will aggregate the MCPS data and update the below chart.

If a school is coded green, that means 3% or less of its students and employees have reported positive COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks.

Yellow means at least 3% but less than 5% reported positive tests.

Red means at least 5% reported positive tests. A school coded red and marked with an asterisk met the 5% threshold but has not shifted to virtual classes.

The data shown below is as of 7 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022.