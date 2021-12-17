Montgomery County Public Schools, county police aware of ‘bomb threats’ on social media

Montgomery County Public Schools are aware of threats on social media involving a possible bombing of schools or a school shooting, but none of them have been deemed “credible,” a district spokesperson said Friday.

Chris Cram, a school spokesperson, said in an interview that similar threats have been made across other Maryland school systems recently, and that they appear to have originated on TikTok, a popular social media app.

Even though there is a pattern among the threats, “They are deemed non-credible because there’s no specific threat against any specific school,” Cram said.

The district put out a statement that the “MCPS and [Montgomery County Police Department] will continue to monitor social media and will actively investigate any specific threat in our community. The community is encouraged not to share these messages online but to report any such threats to local law enforcement.”

