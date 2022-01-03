Montgomery County Public Schools cancels classes on Monday

Montgomery County Public Schools has canceled classes on Monday, in anticipation of an expected snowstorm.

All school and community activities in school buildings are canceled. Administrative offices and the central office will open on a two-hour delay, the district announced on Sunday night.

The day care program in school buildings may open by 9 a.m., the district’s message said.

Monday’s districtwide closure is the first snow-related closure of the school year, and the second caused by weather.

In early September, torrential rains overtook part of the county, causing the district to close its schools. The flooding killed 19-year-old Melkin Cedillo, when his family’s basement apartment flooded.

MCPS is required to provide 180 days of instruction each school year. The district typically schedules more than the required days to account for possible emergency closures.

It also schedules a handful of makeup days, if more are needed. MCPS will not yet need to use a makeup day after Monday’s closure.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Montgomery County beginning at 1 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m.

A hypothermia alert was issued for the county from 10 p.m. on Sunday until noon on Monday. That means temperatures are expected to be at or below 32 degrees.