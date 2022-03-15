Montgomery College will hold first in-person graduation since 2019

This spring, Montgomery College will hold its first in-person graduation since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to the school community on Friday, Montgomery College President Jermaine Williams wrote that there will be two ceremonies, with graduates divided by last name. Each graduate can have two guests attend their ceremony.

The events will also be livestreamed, and there will be a stream in a campus building for others to watch.

In both 2020 and 2021, Montgomery College held virtual ceremonies due to COVID-19. There were no in-person events. The ceremonies included slideshows recognizing each graduate, and county officials spoke.

In 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prerecorded a video message for the ceremony.

This year’s ceremonies will be held on May 19 for graduates with last names ending in A through L.

It will be on May 20 for graduates whose last names end in M through Z.

Both will start at 10 a.m. and be held in the parking lot in front of the Rockville campus’ Performing Arts Center.

The events will be held regardless of the weather, Williams’ message said. Free rain ponchos will be provided to attendees, if needed.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com