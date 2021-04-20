Montgomery College president a finalist for Nevada job

Montgomery College President DeRionne Pollard was named a finalist this week for the top position at Nevada State College. via Montgomery College

Montgomery College President DeRionne Pollard is one of four finalists for the top position at Nevada State College.

Pollard, who took the helm at Montgomery College in 2010, will participate in a Nevada State public forum for the finalists on April 27. Nevada State plans to announce its final selection on April 29, according to its website.

In a statement, Montgomery College wrote that Pollard “responded to this unique opportunity because it aligns with her deep commitment to student access and success in higher education.”







“As many institutional leaders do, Dr. Pollard is considering a professional opportunity created by the retirement of the president of Nevada State College … She will keep everyone informed as these processes move ahead,” the statement said.

Nevada State College opened in 2002 in Henderson, Nevada, near Las Vegas. It is a four-year public school with an enrollment of about 5,500 students, according to the school’s website. Another 2,200 students are enrolled in non-credit courses. The school has 800 employees. About 75% of the student population is Hispanic, Asian, Black or multiracial.

It is searching for a new president for the first time in nearly 10 years after current President Bart Patterson announced his resignation, effective June 30.

In more than a decade leading Montgomery College, Pollard has received national attention for her work to expand partnerships with local public schools and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Montgomery College has an enrollment of more than 56,000 credit and non-credit students at its three campuses.

Pollard was formerly president of Las Positas College in Livermore, California.

In Montgomery County, Pollard is a board member of the Montgomery County Business Development Corporation, Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Universities at Shady Grove and Generation Hope.

She received her doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies in higher education from Loyola University Chicago, according to her resume posted on Nevada State’s website.

Other finalists for the Nevada State position are:

• Hubert Benitez, vice president of strategy and innovation at Rockhurst University

• Susan Borrego, former chancellor and a professor in the School of Education and Human Services at University of Michigan-Flint

• Shari McMahan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University San Bernardino.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com