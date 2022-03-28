Montgomery College ends indoor mask mandate, with some exceptions

Montgomery College announced this week that the school will begin phasing out its mask mandate on each of its three campuses.

According to a memo from President Jermaine Williams, beginning Monday, the college no longer requires masks in its facilities.

These are exceptions, where masks are still required:

• In classrooms, including labs (instructors can remove their masks if they maintain distance from others)

• In the college’s Center for Early Education

• On Montgomery College shuttles

• For anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive or was recently exposed to the virus.

Masks are now optional in the libraries, gyms, arts centers, offices and meeting areas, Williams’ message said.

The message also said that if local COVID-19 cases rise, the mandate could be reinstated.

The decision to make masks optional was made based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the end of local indoor mask mandates, Williams wrote.

Montgomery County Public Schools ended its mask mandate during a tense school board meeting on March 8. In the two weeks after, the number of cases in the district remained largely comparable to before the mandate ended.