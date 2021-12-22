Montgomery College backs new president despite faculty criticism at NY school he left

Jermaine Williams File photo

Montgomery College leaders have affirmed their confidence in the school’s next president despite criticism from a union at the New York school he just left.

Jermaine Williams, the president of Nassau Community College on Long Island, N.Y., since July 2019, was announced last week as Montgomery College’s next president. He will take over in early 2022.

On Dec. 13, the Nassau Community College Federation of Teachers (NCCFT), an employees union there, released a “letter of discontent” on its website.

The letter criticizes Williams for not seeking input from the NCCFT, which the union alleges has led to:

Failure to correct health and safety violations, such as mold, poor air quality, heating and cooling problems and unsafe passageways

The “questionable spending” of millions of dollars in emergency coronavirus relief aid

A requirement that all classroom faculty teach all remote classes on campus

Failure to “adequately address” dual enrollment and concurrent enrollment

A “flawed textbook policy that left students without textbooks for weeks” during the Fall 2020 semester

The letter, addressed to Nassau’s board of trustees, lists other grievances. It alleges that morale on campus “is at the lowest point in decades” and that employees have lost trust in members of the administration.

The union calls for an audit of the college’s contracts and COVID-19 relief disbursements, as well as the removal of Williams and other administrators. The letter notes that at the time it was written, Williams was a finalist for a “position at a different college,” although Montgomery College isn’t mentioned by name.

Marcus Rosano, a spokesman for Montgomery College, told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that he would try to connect a reporter with Williams to get his response. Williams could not immediately be reached by email Tuesday.

Rosano wrote in another email on Wednesday that speaking with Williams “would have to be arranged through NCC’s administrative channels.” A member of Nassau’s administrative office told a Bethesda Beat reporter Williams was out of the office and could be reached by email.

The NCCFT’s letter also points out that the accreditation agency Middle States Commission on Higher Education found Nassau out of compliance with 7 of 14 standards in 2016, before Williams’ arrival. (Middle States re-evaluated Nassau in 2017 and found the school compliant on all counts.)

The union wrote last week that “it is our very strong belief that the college, once again, is currently out of compliance with Middle States” for reasons outlined in the letter.

Faren Siminoff, the president of the NCCFT, could not be reached for comment Monday. In a story published by Newsday about Williams’ departure, Siminoff said: “He was not a very responsive person. We spoke, but he didn’t hear.”

On Dec. 16, Nassau Board of Trustees Chair Jorge Gardyn wrote in a message to the school community that it “stands united in its unwavering and unequivocal support” of Williams.

Gardyn wrote in his message that other than the pandemic, all of the other problems the institution faced, such as a lack of funding and decreases in enrollment, preceded Williams’ arrival. Additionally, Gardyn noted that the compliance issues with Middle States occurred before Williams’ tenure.

“The Board recognizes the challenges and frustrations that may have given rise to the unfortunate letter the Board received,” Gardyn wrote. “The Board is deeply appreciative of the efforts of Dr. Williams and the leadership team in the difficult era of COVID and his collaborative approach toward resolving all issues affecting the College.”

Gardyn also wrote that the timing of the NCCFT’s letter coincides with labor negotiations that Nassau’s two academic labor unions are involved in.

“[S]everal of the matters raised are direct labor relations issues best left to the process of collective bargaining. The Board can only wonder why these matters have been raised in the form of a provocative letter addressed to the Board on the eve of negotiations,” Gardyn wrote.

Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Knapp wrote in a message to the school community on Monday that Williams notified the Montgomery board about the letter, “resulting in an examination of these circumstances as part of the MC search process.”

“It is not unusual for colleges to have spirited debates about important matters,” Knapp wrote. “Montgomery College has a long history of engaging in challenging priority discussions, a practice that we believe best serves our students and employees. We are confident that this kind of constructive and forthright dialogue will continue with Dr. Williams’ arrival, and we are eager to welcome him as the College’s next president.”

Knapp told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the letter was posted online a week ago as Williams was traveling to Montgomery County.

“We met with him on Wednesday and Thursday, and prior to that process, he made us aware that that letter had been sent,” Knapp said. “We saw that letter and saw the reaction from his trustees [at Nassau], and so we asked him questions about it and he provided answers to those questions.”

Knapp said the Montgomery College board communicated with Williams and Nassau’s board about the concerns raised in the letter, which he called an “internal Nassau Community College issue.”

“Clearly, there is someone who is disgruntled who sent the letter making accusations,” he said. “It happens lots of times in lots of places. We were made aware of it. It was explained well. It doesn’t mean that those people who are disgruntled aren’t still disgruntled. But I can’t tell you why they’re disgruntled. We interviewed a candidate who could explain the issues from his perspective.”

Williams was one of three finalists interviewed by the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, after a search advisory committee winnowed down the original list of 80 who applied. Michael Brintnall, the chair of the advisory committee, and Knapp both declined to say who the other finalists were, citing the confidential nature of the process.

However, both said the finalists were never “ranked.”

“It’s not like we got a list from the search advisory committee that says here’s one through 10 and here’s our top choice. That was not the process that they undertook, and no such list was ever created,” Knapp said.

Brintnall said the letter is part of a typical “back and forth” exchange that often occurs in academia when there are disagreements between faculty and administrators.

“It’s unfortunate that it comes out the way that it does [in the letter]” he said.

Brintnall said the timing of the letter is odd, because it demands Williams’ dismissal from Nassau even though the union seems to know he plans to leave anyway.

Montgomery College Interim President Charlene Dukes will continue to lead the college until the first quarter of next year, and help with Williams’ transition into the job, the college announced last week.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com