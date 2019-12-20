MCPS Won’t Add Extended-Year Schools in 2020
District wants to ‘observe and review the model’
Arcola Elementary School, shown, and Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School are part of an MCPS pilot program to have an extended school year.
Photo from MCPS
The Montgomery County school district will not add more schools to its extended year program for the 2020-21 academic year, officials confirmed Thursday.
This year, two MCPS elementary schools — Arcola and Roscoe R. Nix — are testing an extended school calendar that adds about 30 days to the academic year. The hope, school officials say, is to offset “summer learning loss” by providing more targeted lessons, field trips, experiments and community service activities.
Superintendent Jack Smith released his recommended Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget, totaling $2.8 billion, on Wednesday night. It does not include funds to expand the program to more schools. The 2020-21 academic calendar, finalized this month, also did not indicate the program would be expanded, but MCPS officials would not confirm so at the time.
“We want to be able to observe and review the model before we expand it,” MCPS spokesman Derek Turner wrote in an email Thursday morning. “But we plan to expand to other schools in FY 2022.”
MCPS will use feedback from parents and data about student achievement and literacy to determine the program’s effectiveness.
“Another important, and maybe most significant reason we are not doing another innovative school this year is that we will still be rolling out the new curriculum so we don’t want to complicate the process,” Turner wrote in a followup email.
MCPS this year began rolling out new elementary math and English curriculums.
Along with the standard curriculum, Arcola and Nix students implemented “Project Lead The Way,” a program that offers hands-on activities in subject areas like engineering and science. Additionally, the schools focus on “mindfulness,” a program that uses methods like breathing exercises to help students “self-regulate” and maintain a positive mindset.
Classes for Arcola and Nix, both in Silver Spring, began July 8, three weeks after the 2018-19 school year dismissed. The remainder of the school calendar aligns with that of “traditional calendar” schools, aside from some early release and staff professional development days.
The last day of the 2019-20 school year is June 11 for Arcola and Nix, while all other schools will dismiss June 15.
Arcola, with about 650 students, and Nix, with about 500 students, both have diverse student populations, with less than 5% of students identifying as white, according to school system data.
Arcola serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, while Nix has students enrolled in pre-K through second grade.
About three-fourths of students at each school qualify for free and reduced-price school meals, an indicator the county uses to identify families in poverty.
For many families, the nearly year-round classes ease the burden of finding — and affording — child care during the summer and ensures students are receiving healthy meals, school officials have said. Each morning, students receive breakfast in their classrooms.
But the main goal is to advance learning.
Research indicates students with continuous learning are more likely to retain information, having the largest impact on students with special needs and English language learners.
A study by the Education Resources Information Center says children from low-income families are less likely to have access to high-quality reading materials during long breaks from school and, thus, are more likely to exhibit summer learning loss.